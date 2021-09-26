The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Gus Johnson Today

Gus Johnson calling college basketball.NEWARK, NJ - MARCH 09: Fox Sports announcer Gus Johnson before the game between the Seton Hall Pirates and the Villanova Wildcats at Prudential Center on March 9, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Porter Binks/Getty Images)

Earlier this afternoon, fans tuning into the Jacksonville Jaguars game against the Arizona Cardinals were treated to a once-in-a-lifetime play.

With only two seconds left in the first half, the Cardinals lined up to kick a 68-yard field goal. Instead of making history for the longest field goal in NFL history, the Jaguars made history.

Jacksonville placed Jamal Agnew in the endzone for a potential return if the field goal came up short. Well, the kick did just that and Agnew had a chance for a return.

With a bevy of blockers in front of him, Agnew raced down the field, narrowly evading several defenders. He took the ball 109 yards all the way back for the touchdown.

Legendary college football play-by-play man Gus Johnson was on the call and fans all had the same reaction: “of course” it was Gus Johnson.

He’s one of the most electric play-by-play analysts in the sport and that was on full display during this call. Johnson gets more fired up than just about any other broadcaster in sports.

Which makes him the perfect candidate to call a league-tying NFL record.

