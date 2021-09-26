Everyone Said The Same Thing About Gus Johnson Today

Earlier this afternoon, fans tuning into the Jacksonville Jaguars game against the Arizona Cardinals were treated to a once-in-a-lifetime play.

With only two seconds left in the first half, the Cardinals lined up to kick a 68-yard field goal. Instead of making history for the longest field goal in NFL history, the Jaguars made history.

Jacksonville placed Jamal Agnew in the endzone for a potential return if the field goal came up short. Well, the kick did just that and Agnew had a chance for a return.

With a bevy of blockers in front of him, Agnew raced down the field, narrowly evading several defenders. He took the ball 109 yards all the way back for the touchdown.

Legendary college football play-by-play man Gus Johnson was on the call and fans all had the same reaction: “of course” it was Gus Johnson.

Of course Gus Johnson was the voice of a 67 yard missed field goal turned into a TD the other way. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) September 26, 2021

Of course it was Gus Johnson. pic.twitter.com/CmoMgm8lqH — Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) September 26, 2021

All I'm gonna say is that of course Gus Johnson is calling Jaguars-Cardinals. — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) September 26, 2021

He’s one of the most electric play-by-play analysts in the sport and that was on full display during this call. Johnson gets more fired up than just about any other broadcaster in sports.

Which makes him the perfect candidate to call a league-tying NFL record.