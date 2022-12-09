Everyone Said The Same Thing About Patrick Mahomes After Lionel Messi Pass

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown scored by Tyreek Hill #10 against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Lionel Messi had a no-look pass to Nahuel Molina in the first half of the Argentina-Netherlands match that resulted in a goal. It was a spectacular play from arguably the greatest soccer player of all time.

Messi's assist this Friday was so impressive that NFL fans started comparing it to Patrick Mahomes' no-look pass that he has perfected.

Some soccer fans may believe that Mahomes hasn't earned the right to be mentioned in the same sentence as Messi. However, there's no denying their greatness.

"DONT YELL AT ME FOR MAKING AN NFL COMP, SOCCER TWITTER but that Messi pass was downright Mahomesian," ESPN's Mina Kimes tweeted.

"That was a Patrick Mahomes level special pass from Messi," one person said.

"If Patrick Mahomes did the no-look pass that Messi just did - the media wouldn’t stop talking about it," another person wrote.

Messi's magical moment was enough to give Argentina a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.

Argentina may need another highlight-reel play from Messi in order to secure a spot in the semifinals.