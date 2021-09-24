Troy Aikman took his place alongside Joe Buck for Thursday night’s Panthers-Texans game. And per usual, everyone said the same thing about the NFL commentator during the broadcast.

Aikman and Buck make up one of the best sports broadcasting duos in the NFL. But because we see them so often, fans have picked up on a few things.

First off, Buck rarely gets excited. Tom Brady could complete a 99-yard touchdown pass to win a game and Buck still wouldn’t reveal much excitement. Fans don’t have the same complaint about Aikman. He provides solid analysis and doesn’t ever reveal too much bias towards one team.

What fans have noticed about Aikman is a physical feature. The FOX commentator almost always has red eyes when he’s on-air.

“Why are Troy Aikman’s eyes always so red? Seriously,” one fan said on Twitter. Pretty much every NFL fan had the same exact thing to say about Troy Aikman on Thursday night. What’s up with Troy Aikman’s eyes? — Shoogs (@_sh00gs_) September 24, 2021

Why are Troy aikman’s eyes always this red lmao — dak (@dakdammit) September 24, 2021

Why are Troy Aikman’s eyes always bloodshot? Hey @Visine this is an easy endorsement deal. — Jack Nap (@jacknappers) September 23, 2021

Why are Troy Aikman's eyes so damn red? — Hamil Sulaiman (@Hamealticket) September 24, 2021

Aikman eyes always red — Karan (@ksenguptaa) September 24, 2021

We won’t speculate here. We’ll let the fans do that.

Regardless, Aikman is one of the most well-respected commentators in football. He provides great analysis and often gives the audience an inside view of a quarterback’s life in the backfield.

Aikman will have plenty to say about the Panthers-Texans game this evening. Houston trotted out rookie Davis Mills at quarterback. Carolina, meanwhile, is off to a 1-1 start this season with Sam Darnold under center.

Tune into NFL Network right now to catch the Panthers-Texans game. Aikman, Buck and Erin Andrews are on the call.