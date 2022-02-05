Everyone Said The Same Thing After The NFL’s Statement Today

The Spun

Roger Goodell talking at a podium at the NFL Draft.CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 28: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University on April 28, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

When the NFL first learned of former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ class-action lawsuit, the league said his claims are without merit.

“The NFL and our clubs are deeply committed to ensuring equitable employment practices and continue to make progress in providing equitable opportunities throughout our organizations,” the league said in a statement. “Diversity is core to everything we do, and there are few issues on which our clubs and our internal leadership team spend more time. We will defend against these claims, which are without merit.”

“Racism and any form of discrimination is contrary to the NFL’s values,” Goodell said in Saturday’s memo. “We have made significant efforts to promote diversity and adopted numerous policies and programs which have produced positive change in many areas, however we must acknowledge that particularly with respect to head coaches the results have been unacceptable.”

Of course, it didn’t take very long for people to point out the NFL’s sudden change in tone.

As of now, Mike Tomlin is the only Black head coach in the NFL. It’s worth noting there are three job openings at this time.

We’ll see if Flores’ lawsuit inspires the league to make significant changes to its hiring practices.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.