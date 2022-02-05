Everyone Said The Same Thing After The NFL’s Statement Today

When the NFL first learned of former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ class-action lawsuit, the league said his claims are without merit.

“The NFL and our clubs are deeply committed to ensuring equitable employment practices and continue to make progress in providing equitable opportunities throughout our organizations,” the league said in a statement. “Diversity is core to everything we do, and there are few issues on which our clubs and our internal leadership team spend more time. We will defend against these claims, which are without merit.”

On Saturday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to every team. In this memo, Goodell called the lack of diversity among head coaches in the league “unacceptable.”

“Racism and any form of discrimination is contrary to the NFL’s values,” Goodell said in Saturday’s memo. “We have made significant efforts to promote diversity and adopted numerous policies and programs which have produced positive change in many areas, however we must acknowledge that particularly with respect to head coaches the results have been unacceptable.”

Of course, it didn’t take very long for people to point out the NFL’s sudden change in tone.

The NFL on Tuesday: Brian Flores' claims are without merit The NFL today: We understand the concerns expressed by Brian Flores and are retaining outside council to reevaluate our policies on diversity, equity and inclusion. 🤷‍♂️ — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 5, 2022

The NFL: Brian Flores' claims are without merit Also the NFL: wait a minute there is some merit here — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) February 5, 2022

Earlier this week the NFL said Brian Flores’ claims are “without merit”… and now 👇 https://t.co/0s2fdfKYXz — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) February 5, 2022

As of now, Mike Tomlin is the only Black head coach in the NFL. It’s worth noting there are three job openings at this time.

We’ll see if Flores’ lawsuit inspires the league to make significant changes to its hiring practices.