Joe Burrow has a new nickname.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is leading his team to a halftime lead over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.

Thanks to his brilliant play in the middle of a snowstorm, NFL fans have a new two-word nickname for him.

Snow Burrow.

It's pretty corny, but hey, it fits today.

The Bengals are leading the Bills, 17-7, on Sunday afternoon.

The game is airing on CBS.