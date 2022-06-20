Everyone's Making Same Joke About Chase Claypool Today

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 08: Pat Freiermuth #88 celebrates his touchdown with teammate Chase Claypool #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of their game against the Chicago Bears at Heinz Field on November 08, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

It's good to be confident, especially when you're a professional athlete.

But Chase Claypool appears to be confident in an extreme case.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver believes he's a top-three wide receiver in the National Football League.

“I’m going to say, my second year, I was a better player than I was my first year,” Claypool said on the "I Am Athlete" podcast. “The plays just didn’t work out, right? Some of the plays just didn’t go my way. I didn’t make some plays I need to make. But as a football player, understanding the game, knowing what to do, knowing where to be, I was better. So I’m going to be better this year.

“And just like you said, understanding I’m not normal — I feel that way when I’m on the field. I know for a fact I am not like the rest of the guys in the NFL. I know I’m a top-five receiver. I know I’m a top-three receiver.”

Everyone's now joking that Claypool must have been talking about something else...

Maybe Claypool will prove everyone wrong this upcoming season...