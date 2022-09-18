Everyone's Making Same Joke About Joe Burrow On Sunday

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow's season hasn't started the way he wanted.

After surrendering five turnovers in a Week 1 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is putting up another clunker.

Even with Dak Prescott sidelined, the Dallas Cowboys have a 17-9 lead over Cincinnati. Burrow has just 128 passing yards with no play of 20 yards or more.

The 2020 No. 1 pick guided the Bengals to an unlikely Super Bowl appearance last season. However, he's struggling mightily in September after undergoing an appendectomy in late July.

Fans are pointing to the removed appendix as the source of his struggles.

Jokes aside, it's certainly possible the procedure has affected his early play. Burrow had to gain back a lot of weight following the surgery, so perhaps he hasn't returned to full strength.

However, the offensive line also remains a glaring issue. Despite reshaping the unit this offseason, they're struggling even more to protect Cincinnati's star quarterback. Burrow got sacked seven times in Week 1 and has already gotten sacked six more times Sunday.

He's had no time to look downfield for Ja'Marr Chase or any other Bengals receivers.

The Bengals still came a missed extra point away from pulling off a Week 1 comeback over the Steelers. They'll look to once again erase a double-digit deficit in a game televised on CBS.