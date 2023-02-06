Everyone's Making Same Joke About Tom Brady Monday

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

"Tom Brady has only been retired for a week and he's already starting an OnlyFans."

That's the common joke being made about the legendary NFL quarterback on Monday morning.

Less than a week after retiring from the National Football League, the 45-year-old Brady shared a racy, shirtless photo to promote his underwear brand.

That's quite a look from Brady.

Unsurprisingly, jokes were being made.

"Tom been retired one week and already starting an OF," one fan wrote.

"you launching the onlyfans next?" one fan added.

"Saucy," another fan wrote.

Enjoy retirement, Tom...