Everyone's Making Same Joke About Tom Brady Monday
"Tom Brady has only been retired for a week and he's already starting an OnlyFans."
That's the common joke being made about the legendary NFL quarterback on Monday morning.
Less than a week after retiring from the National Football League, the 45-year-old Brady shared a racy, shirtless photo to promote his underwear brand.
That's quite a look from Brady.
Unsurprisingly, jokes were being made.
"Tom been retired one week and already starting an OF," one fan wrote.
"you launching the onlyfans next?" one fan added.
"Saucy," another fan wrote.
Enjoy retirement, Tom...