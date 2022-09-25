Everyone's Making Same Joke About Tom Brady's Injury Today

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Tom Brady-Gisele jokes write themselves this year.

Tampa Bay's star quarterback is playing through a finger injury on Sunday afternoon. Brady, 45, is playing in his first home game of the season, taking on Aaron Rodgers and the Buccaneers.

Ironically, Brady's finger injury is on his ring finger.

There have been reports of marital problems between Brady and his supermodel wife this year.

NFL fans appreciate the irony.

"maybe giselle did that to tom brady’s ring finger…" one fan joked.

"Brady hurt his ring finger tryna take his damn ring off that's all that was," another fan wrote.

"did Brady hurt his ring finger on purpose to avoid questions of not wearing his wedding ring?? people are talking," another fan joked.

"Tom Brady has a “banged up” ring finger. Kinda sus considering the trouble in paradise he’s supposedly going through," another fan added.

Brady and the Bucs are currently trailing the Packers, 14-3, on Sunday afternoon.

Sunday's game is airing on FOX.