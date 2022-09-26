Everyone's Making Same Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Family Joke
"Loser has to call their family."
Jokes about Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers' respective families went viral on social media during Sunday afternoon's NFC game.
Brady and Rodgers have both had their reported family problems, with Brady's taking place recently and Rodgers' over the span of several years.
On Sunday, during the Packers' 14-12 win over the Buccaneers, jokes went viral.
"Loser of Rodgers v. Brady has to call their family," one fan wrote in a tweet that's been liked nearly 100,000 times.
Rodgers ended up winning on Sunday, defeating Brady for just the second time in his career.
Both the Packers and the Bucs are now 2-1 on the 2022 regular season.