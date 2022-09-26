Everyone's Making Same Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Family Joke

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers talks with Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The Packers defeated the Buccaneers with a score of 14 to 12. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

"Loser has to call their family."

Jokes about Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers' respective families went viral on social media during Sunday afternoon's NFC game.

Brady and Rodgers have both had their reported family problems, with Brady's taking place recently and Rodgers' over the span of several years.

On Sunday, during the Packers' 14-12 win over the Buccaneers, jokes went viral.

"Loser of Rodgers v. Brady has to call their family," one fan wrote in a tweet that's been liked nearly 100,000 times.

Rodgers ended up winning on Sunday, defeating Brady for just the second time in his career.

Both the Packers and the Bucs are now 2-1 on the 2022 regular season.