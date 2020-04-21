Everyone’s Making The Same Julian Edelman Joke After Today’s News

On Thursday afternoon, a report emerged suggesting the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were engaged in talks on a potential trade.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, tight end Rob Gronkowski told the Patriots he wants to come back. However, he does not want to play for the Patriots.

Rapoport reported the former star tight end wants to play with former teammate Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Immediately after the news came out, fans made the same joke.

With Gronk and Brady potentially re-uniting in Tampa, Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is left out in the cold. Here’s the main joke fans have been making on Twitter this afternoon.

How Julian Edelman will be looking at Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski teamed up in Tampa Bay. pic.twitter.com/oRqHsnvzME — Bootleg Fantasy Football (@BootlegFantasy) April 21, 2020

Earlier this offseason, Edelman’s name popped up as a potential trade piece.

Just a few minutes after the Gronk trade rumors popped up, ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter dropped more news. The Patriots are reportedly trading Gronk and a seventh-round pick for a fourth-rounder from the Buccaneers.

Gronk has reportedly been putting on weight with the plans to make a comeback for the 2020 season. Now it looks like he’ll be catching passes from Tom Brady once again.

Meanwhile, Edelman enters the 2020 season unclear who he’ll be catching passes from.