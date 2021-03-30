On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL officially announced the league will be moving to a 17-game schedule starting with the 2021 season.

“The 17th game will feature teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their division the previous season,” the NFL announced. “The AFC was determined to be the home conference for the 17th game in 2021.”

Of course, fans are excited to watch an extra game this season. However, more fans were happy to make a joke at one former NFL head coach’s expense than they were to watch their teams for another game.

Former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher is known for his mediocre seasons. Fans would make fun of the fact that he would sit around .500 each and every season. He went 7-9 four times during his coaching career.

Unfortunately, that’s not a possibility anymore. With 17 games on the docket, Fisher would either go 7-10 or 8-9.

Here’s some of the reaction.

Jeff Fisher can now return, as 7-9 is no longer possible. 😀 — Kevin Patra (@kpatra) March 30, 2021

I'm not having any of this 8-9 BS, says the ghost of Jeff Fisher. Or is that 7-10 BS? — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@FO_ASchatz) March 30, 2021

Just a few months ago, fans from around the country decided to celebrate “Jeff Fisher Day.” That’s right the former Titans and Rams head coach has a day all to himself.

July 9, or in numerical form 7-9, became known as Jeff Fisher Day around social media due to his penchant for leading teams to mediocrity.

Fisher owns a career record of 173-165, just eight games over .500.