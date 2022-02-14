Everyone’s Saying Chevy Had The Best Super Bowl Commercial

Fans of the Sopranos were in for a surprise treat on Sunday night during the Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

During a commercial timeout, fans saw Meadow Soprano – played by Jamie-Lynn Sigler – driving a car. The commercial used the traditional opening for the Sopranos, with a little bit of a twist.

Fans loved seeing Meadow back on the screen. Everyone flocked to social media to call it the “best” commercial of the Super Bowl thus far.

“I love seeing home on TV. Thanks Chevy. Best commercial,” ESPN’s Dianna Russini said.

“Sopranos-Chevy is the best commercial so far. Not overproduced. Not dependent on big name celebrity. Simple. Nostalgic. Slow and steady wins the race,” one person said.

“Chevy Silverado reuniting Meadow and AJ wins best commercial of the 1st half,” another fan said.