Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers Today

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during pregame against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Yikes, Aaron.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback surely wasn't happy with his team's trade deadline performance this week. Green Bay failed to acquire some help on the offensive side of the football, despite Rodgers voicing his need for some.

But on Sunday, the Packers quarterback is putting his team in a hole all by himself.

Rodgers has thrown two red zone interceptions already on Sunday. He's facing the worst defense in the league in the Detroit Lions, too.

"But hey, let’s blame the GM," Colin Cowherd tweeted.

"Aaron Rodgers is legitimately playing like s---. Both of those red zone interceptions were 100 percent his fault. Can’t wait to see who he blames them on during McAfee this week tho," another fan added.

"aaron rodgers gonna yell at someone for that pick that was also his fault too?" one fan added.

"Remember: none of this is Aaron Rodgers’ fault," one fan joked.

We'll see if Rodgers and the Packers can respond moving forward on Sunday.

It has not been a good start to what is essentially a must-win contest.