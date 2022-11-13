Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Bills vs. Vikings Today

The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had one of the craziest sequences football fans will ever see.

The madness started out of the two-minute warning when Justin Jefferson made one of the greatest catches in NFL history. He looked to score a go-ahead touchdown, but a review reversed the call to rule him just short.

After an offsides penalty negated a fourth-down stop, a Kirk Cousins sneak fell just shy of the end zone. That appeared to cement a 27-23 Bills victory.

However, Josh Allen bobbled the snap when attempting to kneel the ball. Minnesota recovered inside the end zone for a touchdown.

That alone would make a strong Game of The Year case, but Allen then led Buffalo down the field in 39 seconds for Tyler Bass to hit a game-tying field goal.

Those bizarre two minutes led viewers to wonder if someone spiked the Gatorade coolers at Orchard Park.

That game already overserved fans before going into overtime, but nobody is going to turn away from this chaotic matchup until closing time.

Both title contenders are looking to make a statement in a potential Super Bowl preview. The game might give Bills fans flashbacks to last postseason's wild matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sunday's contest nearly had the same ending. Minnesota won the coin toss and stormed down the field, but Buffalo held the Vikings to a field goal.

The Bills will get the ball back down 33-30 with 3:42 remaining.