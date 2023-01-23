Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Dak Prescott Right Now

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are trailing the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night.

Dallas, trailing by seven points, has the ball with the game on the line.

Is it time for a crushing, backbreaking Dak Prescott interception?

Many NFL fans believe that it's coming late in the fourth quarter, in typical Cowboys fashion.

"Dak interception coming?" one fan wrote.

"-350 Dak interception," another fan added.

"Dak should have had his 3rd interception," another fan wrote.

"I think dak just really wants to throw an interception," another fan added.

"Dak interception coming in hot," one fan added.

The Cowboys and the 49ers are finishing up the fourth quarter on FOX.

The winner advances to the NFC Championship Game to take on the Eagles.