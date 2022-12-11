Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Gisele After Today's Report

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The NFL Network reported on Sunday morning that all options are on the table for Tom Brady heading into the 2023 offseason.

Brady, 45, retired last year, only to change his mind after about a month. Many assumed that the 2022 season would be his final one, but following his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, that mindset has changed.

The NFL Network reported on Sunday morning that Brady has an open mind for 2023. He could return to Tampa Bay, leave for another team in free agency or retire.

Most expect him to keep playing though.

Brady's divorce from supermodel Gisele Bundchen is mostly to thank for that mindset.

"Great as the haters think he should retire and as far as his big money job after he does retire that won’t last..boring man to listen too .Keep Playing pal," one fan wrote.

"Honestly, just retire. Sign a one-day contract with New England and retire a Patriot. You've accomplished enough, sir. Be with your family and get your wife back," one fan added.

"Not shocked at all. I expect him to play next season tbh," one fan added.

"Not gonna lie...I have never disliked an athlete more in my life. I feel like I am personally to blame for him unretiring coming back and now continuing to play forever," one fan added.

BOSTON - MAY 22: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Gisele Bundchen watch as the Detroit Pistons play against the Boston Celtics during Game Two of the 2008 NBA Eastern Conference finals at the TD Banknorth Garden on May 22, 2008 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Is the divorce from Gisele the reason why Brady will keep playing?