Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Gisele On Sunday
Gisele must be enjoying this, right?
The wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly split from her legendary husband.
While a divorce hasn't been finalized yet, Bundchen has reportedly hired a prominent attorney. She and Brady have reportedly been living separately for a while now.
Sunday, the Bucs are struggling against the Panthers and jokes are being made about Bundchen.
Gisele has been pretty silent as of late, though she did sent out an encouraging message before the Buccaneers' first game of the regular season.
Brady and the Bucs, meanwhile, will have to rally against the Panthers on Sunday afternoon.