Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Pete Carroll Tonight

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll follows the play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, October 2, 2022 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

Is Pete Carroll the early Coach of the Year in the National Football League?

The Seahawks head coach might be.

Seattle, which traded Russell Wilson to Denver this offseason and appeared to be in tank mode heading into the regular season, will improve to 4-3 on the season following Sunday's win over the Chargers.

There are other deserving candidates, of course, with Brian Daboll and Robert Saleh standing out, but Carroll is deserving of serious praise, too.

"Pete Carroll just got so hard," one fan tweeted.

"Pete Carroll is a coach of the year candidate," another fan added.

"It’s time for those who were calling for Pete Carroll’s job to apologize. He is the glue of the Seahawks," another fan wrote.

"We all owe Pete Carroll an apology for the whole “Let Russ Cook” thing," one fan added.

Have a day, Pete Carroll.