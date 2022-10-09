Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Tom Brady Roughing Penalty

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Grady Jarrett #97 of the Atlanta Falcons sacks Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter of the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Arguably the worst roughing the passer penalty of all-time was called at the end of the Buccaneers vs. Falcons game on Sunday afternoon.

Tom Brady was on the positive end of the roughing the passer penalty, as Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was called for a disgraceful roughing the passer penalty by official Jerome Boger.

It doesn't get much worse than this.

Does anyone but Tom Brady get that penalty call in that moment? Most fans don't think so.

"Only Tom Brady gets that call. Embarrassing," one fan wrote.

"That's the exact same tackle Tupou had on Tua last week that wasn't a penalty. Tom Brady is the only QB in the league that gets that call," one fan added.

The Bucs topped the Falcons, 21-15, on Sunday afternoon.