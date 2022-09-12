Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Tony Romo Today

ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 19: Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys during a pre-season game at AT&T Stadium on August 19, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Tony Romo is trending on social media following the Cowboys' loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday night.

The Cowboys fell to the Bucs on Sunday night, losing quarterback Dak Prescott to injury in the process.

Like Romo, Prescott has now struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons. And, like Romo, Prescott on Sunday night learned what it was like to play behind a shaky offensive line with limited weapons at wide receiver.

Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated.

The Cowboys fell to the Bucs to drop to 0-1 on the season with the loss.

Prescott is expected to miss six to eight weeks with his injury.