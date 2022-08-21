Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Jon Gruden Tonight

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders looks on during warm ups prior to their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

UFC commissioner Dana White revealed a stunning bit of NFL intel this Saturday night.

While speaking with Rob Gronkowski on The Gronks at UFC 278 tonight, White revealed he had a deal put together to bring Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Las Vegas Raiders.

So what happened? White explains that Jon Gruden got in the way and blew the deal up. In other words, he didn't want Brady and Gronk on his Raiders.

What on earth was Jon Gruden thinking?

"Tom Brady and Gronk basically had done deals to go to Las Vegas in 2020 but Jon Gruden 'blew the deal up' at the last minute Was Derek Carr the QB Tom Brady was talking about on The Shop," wrote PFF.

"Dana White is telling the craziest story about how Gruden blew a deal to get Tom Brady and Gronk on the raiders rn. Insane," said Joey Richards.

Gronkowski even confirmed the story, saying: "That's exactly what happened."

"UFC President Dana White claims he was working on getting Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Las Vegas #Raiders in 2020, but Jon Gruden decided in the last minute that he didn’t want to do it. Gronk: 'That’s exactly what’s happened,'" said Gronk, via Ari Meirov.

Could you imagine if Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were playing for the Raiders today? What could have been...