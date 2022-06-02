Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Patrick Mahomes Tonight

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 26: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs on the bench before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes is as fierce as they come on the football field. Unsurprisingly, he's the same way on the golf course.

While Mahomes' golf skills aren't nearly as good as his football skills, his competitive fire remains the same.

Wednesday night, Mahomes and Josh Allen are taking on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in The Match.

Everyone is impressed by Mahomes' abilities and competitive fire.

"Mahomes swings a golf club like the baseball player he used to be. But the man COMPETES. Just wills the ball onto the green and into the hole. Golf exposes your character. Mahomes seriously battles," Skip Bayless tweeted.

Mahomes has been taking down some Coors Lights, too.

"Man Patrick Mahomes is cold cold on the golf course. Dude throwing in dime after dime while tossing back Coors Light after Coors Light," Cameron Wolfe tweeted.

The Match is currently airing on TNT.