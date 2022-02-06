Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About The Pro Bowl Today

NFL teams get accused of playing with no effort or low energy all the time. But the worst teams in NFL history probably would have won against these Pro Bowl teams with the effort we’re seeing today.

Tackling has been non-existent in the game, as we saw on the first touchdown of the day – a pick-six by Darius Leonard. While low effort isn’t unexpected, what we’re seeing today is downright silly – and people are quickly noticing.

Over the last half an hour, fans have been complaining endlessly about the lack of effort. They’re pointing to the lack of tackling and lack of effort, along with the two-hand touch effectively ending a play.

The way the teams are playing has fans wondering what the point of even playing the game is anymore. And it’s hard to argue the point these days:

Watched 5 minutes of the #NFL pro bowl…it’s literally 2 hand touch in pads…no tackling, no effort…why even bother with the “game”? Or…just play a flag football game?!? pic.twitter.com/W6nDXbzwWB — Jeff Verszyla (@Verz) February 6, 2022

“This #ProBowl is terrible! Everyone is playing half effort. No rushes, no tackles! This is like Disney on ice. Next!” one user wrote.

“What is even the point of having a #ProBowl Nobody cares players don’t, no tackling, nobody making an effort, so what’s the point?” wrote another.

“The #ProBowl is embarrassing, if they’re just gonna jog around they might as well not even play the game, and why are they changing the rules there is nothing wrong with the rules, they need to be concerned about how to get the players to give some effort,” wrote a fourth.

There’s a reason the best Pro Bowl game doesn’t get the ratings that some of the worst NFL games do. But so long as people keep watching – and they do – it’s not going anywhere.

Though it does raise the question of how the NFL can make it a better product.