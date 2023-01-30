Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About The Referees Tonight
The Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night.
Unfortunately, while we've gotten a really close game, we've also had some really questionable officiating.
"NFL Rigged" is currently trending on social media.
Many NFL fans are ripping the officials for calling some extremely "soft" penalties on the Bengals defense on Sunday night.
"That’s a weak call," one fan wrote.
"Give me a break," one fan added.
"That is a SOFT call," another fan added on social media.
The Bengals and the Chiefs are currently tied, 20-20, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night.
The game is airing on CBS.