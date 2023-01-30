Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About The Referees Tonight

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 08: A NFL referee hat is seen on the field during a game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night.

Unfortunately, while we've gotten a really close game, we've also had some really questionable officiating.

"NFL Rigged" is currently trending on social media.

Many NFL fans are ripping the officials for calling some extremely "soft" penalties on the Bengals defense on Sunday night.

"That’s a weak call," one fan wrote.

"Give me a break," one fan added.

"That is a SOFT call," another fan added on social media.

The Bengals and the Chiefs are currently tied, 20-20, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night.

The game is airing on CBS.