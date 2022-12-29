Ex-Broncos Running Back Makes Russell Wilson Opinion Clear

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos looks to pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Russell Wilson has become an easy target during the Denver Broncos' disastrous season, but a former teammate reached a breaking point Thursday.

Melvin Gordon, who got released by Denver earlier this season, responded to a Twitter post from Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy defending the quarterback.

"Preach!" Can't talk too much cuz we play this week. But @DangeRussWilson you already know you him gang! The slander is beyond crazy," Gordon wrote on Twitter.

The 29-year-old running back is currently on the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad. Kansas City plays Denver this Sunday.

Replying to a claim that Wilson has his own office at the Broncos' facility, Jeudy called his quarterback's work ethic "incomparable."

"He got an office because he's committed his life to this game," Jeudy said. "I never had a teammate who motivate me more than Russ."

The story of Wilson's office came from Shannon Sharpe, who said Broncos players are "seething" at the quarterback for placing himself above the team. Jeudy and Gordon disagree with that proclamation.

Regardless of if teammates like him, Wilson has undoubtedly struggled on the field. He's posted a career-worst 82.6 quarterback rating from a 4-11 team that ranks last in scoring.

The Broncos are 12.5-point underdogs at Kansas City this Sunday behind interim head coach Jerry Rosburg.