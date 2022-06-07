Ex-NFL Player Regrets What He Said About Ciara

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Ciara attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party at Hard Rock Hotel Times Square on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic) Gotham/Getty Images

Former NFL linebacker Channing Crowder said he regrets bringing up Ciara when he dissed Russell Wilson as "a square" back in April.

During an episode of "The Pivot" podcast hosted by Crowder and ex-NFL stars Fred Taylor and Ryan Clark, the outspoken former Dolphin said that if Wilson "didn't have that bread," Ciara wouldn't be with him.

Crowder appeared on "The Breakfast Club" this week and admitted that he was out of line bringing up Wilson's wife and claiming that she was only with him for the money.

"Bringing up Ciara, bringing up the man's family -- I'll take that back," Crowder said.

However, he did not back off his assessment of Wilson as "a square and a lame."

Wilson and Ciara, an R&B star, have been together since 2015 and married since 2016.

The pair have two children together, plus Ciara's son from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

[ TMZ Sports ]