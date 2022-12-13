Ex-NFL Quarterback Makes Opinion On Skip Bayless Clear

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 12: ESPN journalist Skip Bayless attends IAVA 7th Annual Heroes Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 12, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for IAVA)

Skip Bayless took sports punditry to another embarrassing low on Monday.

Things got heated while discussing Tom Brady on Monday's Undisputed. Bayless tried to dismiss co-host Shannon Sharpe's points by saying the quarterback is "way better" than the Hall of Fame tight end ever was.

After yet another asinine segment, former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels condemned Bayless in a scathing Twitter post.

"Skip Bayless is the worst type of sports media personality," Rosenfels wrote Monday. "In America that can get you millions of dollars, but that can't buy class or happiness."

By Skip's logic, he's not allowed to argue with Rosenfels because he's thrown 30 fewer passing touchdowns.

Bayless also can't criticize six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who said the 71-year-old "crossed the line" by taking a "bogus" shot at his show partner.

Bayless will continue to shout nonsense because it gets him attention. Sharpe will apparently keep yelling back from the other side of the table.

Aside from a headache, viewers won't gain anything from the experience.