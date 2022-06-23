Ex-NFL Running Back Has Controversial Take On Joe Burrow

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks across the stands after the team photo is taken at UCLA's Drake Stadium on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The Bengals will play against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on February 13. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Given their shared alma mater, it's no wonder why LeSean McCoy is high on Kenny Pickett.

While talking to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool on the I Am Athlete podcast, the conversation shifted to his new teammate. McCoy said his fellow Pittsburgh Panthers alum is "the truth" who "balled out" in his final collegiate season.

The former running back then made a lofty comparison to another AFC North quarterback.

"Listen, I'll say it like this. Joe Burrow, Kenny Pickett - I can't see the difference. I see a guy that's tough, and I say that because he went to Pitt," McCoy said.

While McCoy acknowledged his bias, even Claypool seemed caught off guard by the comparison. Yet the third-year wideout then delivered a positive assessment of what he's seen from Pickett so far.

"He looks good. He’s mobile," Claypool said of the first-round pick. "He’s faster than people think, so that’s going to be new for us. And I think it’s going to create plays. You see so many of [Ja'Marr Chase's] plays and [Tee Higgins'] plays are from Joe leaving the pocket and making plays happen. And you know, we’re young, we’re versatile, we’re dynamic, so he’s going to add to that."

It's certainly a lofty comparison. While Pickett tossed 42 passing touchdowns during a commendable senior season, Burrow ended his LSU reign by throwing 60 touchdowns and leading the Tigers to a national championship.

In just his second NFL season, the No. 1 pick steered the Cincinnati Bengals to an AFC title.

McCoy's appraisal isn't coming from an objective standpoint, and he was praising Pickett rather than throwing any shade at Burrow. He's still likely setting the bar too high.