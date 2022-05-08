Ex-NFL Star Backs Antonio Brown: Fans React

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown (81) looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 14, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

An ex-NFL star backed up Antonio Brown following his controversial comments on Colin Kaepernick this week.

Brown, who's also out of the league, made it clear that he doesn't feel sorry for Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the NFL since the 2016 season.

“[The NFL] gave him the money and they gave him the commercial… we don’t feel sorry for you, you took the deal!,” Brown said on the Cigar Talk podcast, referring to Kaepernick’s settlement with the NFL.

“He don’t wanna play man, he was trash. Listen man, Kaepernick did all that and took the money and got the commercial. We don’t see Kaepernick outside [working].”

Brown added that he likes Kaepernick, but he clearly doesn't feel sorry for him.

Another ex-NFL star agrees.

"He makes some valid points about Colin Kaepernick, saying that, you know, he took the money from the NFL. The settlement. The Nike commercials — all these things," Shawn Merriman said.

"Well, I think a lot of people think that way about all the other stuff that Colin Kaepernick has going on, and his opportunities that he's had to get back in the NFL, and just hasn't."

Of course, not everyone agrees.

".....what has Antonio Brown done but clown himself on numerous teams.....have a seat Mr. Brown," one fan tweeted.

"Colin Kaepernick made valid points about America," another fan added on Twitter.

Where do you stand with Kaepernick vs. Brown?