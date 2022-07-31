Ex-NFL Star Breaks His Silence After Allegedly Attacking Colleague During Meeting
Six-time Pro Bowler and former NFL offensive lineman Olin Kreutz has finally broken his silence.
Kreutz allegedly assaulted a coworker at Chicago-based sports media company CHGO Sports earlier this year. According to reports, he allegedly "grabbed the neck" of colleague CHGO employee Adam Hoge in response to a "flippant" response.
Kreutz was reportedly fired, but he's since provided further clarification.
The ex-NFL star told the Sun-Times that he wasn't fired; he instead walked away from the position.
“I know they came out and said they fired me, but … that was my decision,” Kreutz told the Sun-Times. “And like I told my kids, you do something like that, you pay the penalty. You take the punishment and then you try to become a better person and try to learn from every situation.”
After the incident occurred, Olin Kreutz had a far different tone than he does now.
He retweeted a quote from boxing legend Mike Tyson, and it's a controversial one to say the least.
Kreutz is no longer employed at CHGO.