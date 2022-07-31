Ex-NFL Star Breaks His Silence After Allegedly Attacking Colleague During Meeting

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 03: A military planes fly between the goalposts prior to the game between the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 3, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Six-time Pro Bowler and former NFL offensive lineman Olin Kreutz has finally broken his silence.

Kreutz allegedly assaulted a coworker at Chicago-based sports media company CHGO Sports earlier this year. According to reports, he allegedly "grabbed the neck" of colleague CHGO employee Adam Hoge in response to a "flippant" response.

Kreutz was reportedly fired, but he's since provided further clarification.

The ex-NFL star told the Sun-Times that he wasn't fired; he instead walked away from the position.

“I know they came out and said they fired me, but … that was my decision,” Kreutz told the Sun-Times. “And like I told my kids, you do something like that, you pay the penalty. You take the punishment and then you try to become a better person and try to learn from every situation.”

After the incident occurred, Olin Kreutz had a far different tone than he does now.

He retweeted a quote from boxing legend Mike Tyson, and it's a controversial one to say the least.

Kreutz is no longer employed at CHGO.