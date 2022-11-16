Ex-Ravens Wideout Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 15: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson is currently lacking help at wide receiver.

With Rashod Batman sidelined, Devin Duvernay (318) and Demarcus Robinson (152) are the only active Ravens receivers with more than 55 yards this season.

Jackson, who also played the last game without star tight end Mark Andrews, is averaging a subdued 196.4 passing yards per game. With 635 rushing yards, he could break his single-season quarterback record (1,206) set in 2019.

During an interview with Glenn Clark, former Ravens wideout Jacoby Jones said Jackson would accomplish far more in the pocket if he had the group that helped Baltimore win a Super Bowl a decade ago.

"If Lamar had me, Anquan [Boldin], and Torrey [Smith], he wouldn't be running anywhere."

Jones made a huge 70-yard touchdown catch during Baltimore's Super Bowl run, but he posted 992 receiving yards in three seasons with the Ravens. Meanwhile, Boldin is 14th in all-time receiving yards, and Smith registered 1,128 yards in 2013.

The trio at their peak would certainly represent an upgrade for Jackson, who nevertheless has the Ravens atop the AFC North at 6-3. However, they could struggle to make too much playoff noise without a legitimate wide receiver.

Jackson will at least hope to get Andrews back in time for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.