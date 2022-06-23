Ex-Washington Player Makes Feelings On Dan Snyder Very Clear

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 29: Washington owner Dan Snyder stands on the field before a preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Redskins at FedExField on August 29, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Former Washington safety Su'a Cravens criticized owner Daniel Snyder in light of a Washington Post report detailing a sexual assault allegation made against him in 2009.

"I can’t wait until this poor excuse for a human being is forced to sell his team," Cravens wrote Wednesday in a scathing Twitter post. "He’s ruined so many careers and made life difficult for so many that did no wrong. Karma really comes full circle. The funds of the wicked will be transferred to the righteous!"

In 2019, Cravens accused Washington of cutting off his insurance and payments while the safety missed the 2017 season recovering from head injuries. On Wednesday, he said he has court documents proving the team "falsely accused me of faking, and tried to keep medical documents from me in court."

Cravens added that "people just refuse to accept the toxicity of their fav team."

That was evident in some comments from fans disappointed in how his career unfolded in D.C. However, a lack of on-field production shouldn't discredit his opinion.

For Cravens to get his wish, 24 NFL team owners would have to vote in favor of removing Snyder from his position. As commissioner Roger Goodell told Congress on Wednesday, he "doesn't have the authority" to kick the Commanders owner out of the league.

While Snyder refused to participate in Wednesday's hearing, the U.S. House Oversight Committee will issue a subpoena compelling Snyder to testify.