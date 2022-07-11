Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman
Few figures are more synonymous with the National Football League than Troy Aikman at this point.
The longtime Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned NFL analyst has been a part of the league for three-plus decades at this point.
Aikman made a big move this offseason, leaving Fox Sports for ESPN. He will now call Monday Night Football. Aikman said that part of the move was schedule-based, as he'll now have more weekends free to spend with family.
The former Cowboys quarterback has two children with his ex-wife, Rhonda Worthey.
Troy and Rhonda were married from from 2000-2011. They reportedly met during Troy's playing days with the Dallas Cowboys. Rhonda is reportedly a TV personality, commentator, and publicist.
The couple has two children together, but divorced after roughly one decade of marriage.
We wish Troy, Rhonda and the Aikman family all the best heading into the football season.