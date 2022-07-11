Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Few figures are more synonymous with the National Football League than Troy Aikman at this point.

The longtime Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned NFL analyst has been a part of the league for three-plus decades at this point.

Aikman made a big move this offseason, leaving Fox Sports for ESPN. He will now call Monday Night Football. Aikman said that part of the move was schedule-based, as he'll now have more weekends free to spend with family.

The former Cowboys quarterback has two children with his ex-wife, Rhonda Worthey.

Rhonda Aikman and Troy Aikman during The Barnstable Brown Party at Private Residence in Louisville, KY. (Photo by Jeff Snyder/FilmMagic)

Troy and Rhonda were married from from 2000-2011. They reportedly met during Troy's playing days with the Dallas Cowboys. Rhonda is reportedly a TV personality, commentator, and publicist.

The couple has two children together, but divorced after roughly one decade of marriage.

DALLAS - FEBRUARY 8: Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikmen #8 and his wife Rhonda Aikman watch the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Arena on February 8, 2005 in Dallas, Texas. The Bulls won 107-100. (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images) Glenn James/Getty Images

We wish Troy, Rhonda and the Aikman family all the best heading into the football season.