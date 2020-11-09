Ezekiel Elliott Has Brutally Honest Comment After Today’s Loss

The Cowboys looked as good as they have all season in the first three quarters of Sunday’s game against the undefeated Steelers.

Dallas led Pittsburgh, 19-9, heading into the fourth and seemed to be in control of the game. Ultimately though, the Cowboys found a way to lose the game. The Steelers marched down the field late in the game, scoring on a leaping Eric Ebron touchdown that put Pittsburg up by five with 2:19 remaining. Despite failing to convert on the two-point attempt, Pittsburg was able to hold on to the precarious lead an extend their unbeaten record to 8-0.

For a team down to their fourth option at QB, a banged up offensive line and a slew of other struggles, today may have even felt like a step in the right direction for Cowboys fans.

Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t share this sentiment. The star running back had this to say about the loss in a postgame press conference:

“There are no moral victories here. We’re here to win football games.”

Coming of a hamstring injury he suffered in the fourth quarter of last week’s game against Philadelphia, Elliott looked to be a step slow. The usually-prolific running back only rushed for 51 total yards on the night.

His play aside, Elliott’s comments exhibit the kind of winning attitude that’s been severely lacking around the Cowboys organization this year. With players calling out coaches and coaches calling out players — there’s been a troubling lack of unity surrounding the whole program.

Despite what Elliott had to say, Sunday’s game against the Steelers seemed to be the first time the Cowboys really looked alive on the field since Dak Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury in Week 5.

With backup quarterback Andy Dalton missing his second week in a row, the next man up for Dallas this week was Garrett Gilbert. The 29-year-old journeyman looked surprisingly strong, throwing for 243 yards and a touchdown.

With Dalton likely returning soon, the Cowboys will look to build on the momentum created in this hard-fought matchup with the league’s top team. Dallas should have an easier time in two weeks as they face the 3-5 Vikings in Minnesota.