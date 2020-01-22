Ezekiel Elliott Gives His First Thoughts on Mike McCarthy

After spending his first four NFL seasons under the tutelage of Jason Garrett, Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott has a new boss: Mike McCarthy. Not known for hiding his opinions, Zeke has given his first impressions of the former Super Bowl-winning coach.

Speaking to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Zeke said that he and McCarthy hit things off a several weeks back. He said that while the visit was short, they got to know each other and addressed that they need to do in 2020.

”I got an opportunity to talk to him one time, and it was a nice visit a couple weeks ago. Wasn’t very long, but kinda getting to know each other a bit, talking a little ball, what we thought we needed to do going into next year.”

The Cowboys went 8-8 in 2019, narrowly missing the playoffs, and fired Garrett at the end of the season. McCarthy was hired following a year out of football after being fired by the Packers in 2018.

In 13 years as a head coach, McCarthy went 125-77-2 with NFC North titles, nine playoff appearances, and a win in Super Bowl XLV.

As for Ezekiel Elliott, he played in all 16 games this past season for the first time in his NFL career. But he saw his average number of carries reduced below 20 per game for the first time, and he did not lead the league in rushing yards per game for his first time as a pro.

Zeke ended the season with 301 carries for 1,357 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Will Zeke return to his All-Pro form once Mike McCarthy takes the reins?

