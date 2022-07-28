Ezekiel Elliott Not Feeling Any Pressure: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs for a first down during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott isn't worrying about his future beyond the 2022 season.

Although the running back has five more years remaining on his contract, none of his $90 million extension is guaranteed after 2022. This could thus be his final year with the Dallas Cowboys.

Per ESPN's Todd Archer, Elliott isn't looking that far ahead yet.

"I think it is a big season, but I think you can't look too far down the road," Elliott said. "I think if I focus on every day, if I focus on having a good day of camp, if I focus on taking it week by week, I think everything will handle itself. And I don't think there's really a reason to look that far down the road. I think if I handle my business every day, then I'll be in a pretty good situation at the end of the season."

Fans either don't believe Elliott or think he should feel a bit more pressure going into the season.

Elliott tallied 1,002 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns last season. However, he broke just nine tackles and averaged 1.7 yards per rush after contact.

Meanwhile, Tony Pollard earned a larger role by compiling 1,056 scrimmage yards on 169 touches. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry and secured 39 of 46 targets.

While Elliott may cede some more reps to Pollard, he's unlikely to play second fiddle. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy called the former first-round pick "a keystone player" Wednesday.

Yet with Pollard's team-friendly rookie deal expiring at the end of the season, Dallas may have a difficult decision to make. Elliott will have to prove he's worth keeping.