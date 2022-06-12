Ezekiel Elliott Optimism Growing: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs for a first down during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There's growing optimism for Ezekiel Elliott heading into the 2022 NFL regular season.

Elliott's production has fallen off in recent seasons. While he's still been a productive player, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star hasn't played up to his early All-Pro years.

Will that change in 2022?

According to a report, Elliott is in incredible shape heading into the summer.

"Ezekiel Elliott is in the best shape I've ever seen him in. He's flying around the practice field. He's going to be awesome. He'll do special things this year," Neville Gallimore said.

Cowboys fans are trying to remain level-headed, though.

"That time of year when they convince us Zeke is in prime shape and primed for the best season since his rookie year," one fan tweeted.

"Is this a copy/paste from last year? or was that 2020?" one fan added.

"I hear and see this every offseason and then he can’t break one for more than 8 yards," one fan added on Twitter.

We have heard this before...

Will things be different in 2022?