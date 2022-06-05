Ezekiel Elliott Reveals Most 'Frustrating' Part Of Last Season

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys kneels in the endzone before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The 2021 Dallas Cowboys season ended in disappointing fashion, with a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Ezekiel Elliott had an up-and-down 2021 season, falling off a bit from his All-Pro form at the beginning of his National Football League career.

The playoff loss was the most "frustrating" part, though.

"I’d say, if anything, it was the most frustrating just because we had a great year and then we didn’t do what we needed to do once we got to the playoffs. So that was the frustrating part."

Elliott and the Cowboys will look to bounce back in a big way during the 2022 season.

Dallas opens its 2022 season against the Bucs on Sunday Night Football.