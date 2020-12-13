Ezekiel Elliott Sends A Clear Message After Today’s Win

The Dallas Cowboys got back in the win column on Sunday.

Dallas blew out Cincinnati, 30-7, on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys were led by a strong performance from their defense, which forced three early fumbles, returning one for a touchdown.

Andy Dalton played well in his return to Cincinnati, as well. The former Bengals quarterback threw for two touchdowns in the win over his old team.

Ezekiel Elliott had a couple of big runs. He finished the game with 12 carries for 48 yards and two catches for 11 yards. Following the game, Elliott made it clear that the Cowboys aren’t out of it just yet.

“We’re not out of it. This win is definitely going to help. We definitely built some momentum today,” Elliott said following the game.

The Cowboys are not out of it.

Dallas remains in contention for the NFC East title, no matter what happens between Washington and San Francisco on Sunday afternoon.

In fact, all four NFC East teams remain in contention for the division title.

With the DAL win, DAL cannot be knocked out of the NFC East race this week. The NFC East remains a 4-team race entering week 15. #DALvsCIN — NFLPlayoffScenarios (@NFLScenarios) December 13, 2020

It’s extremely rare for all four teams to be alive in the division race this late in the season. It’s been that kind of season in the NFC East, though.

