Ezekiel Elliott Timed Running Fast: NFL World Reacts

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are hoping for a bounceback season from running back Ezekiel Elliott.

While Elliott was one of the best running backs in the league during his first couple of seasons, his production has dropped off a bit in recent years.

The Cowboys believe the former Ohio State running back could be primed for a big year, though. According to reports out of Dallas, Elliott was recently timed running more than 22 MPH.

That's pretty fast.

Some Cowboys fans are encouraged.

"Zeke is one above avg Center and a veteran guard (to get via trade) away from being a 1500 yd RB..fr," one fan predicted.

"Hope he’s all better. It was obvious as hell he was running on one leg last year," another fan added.

Not everyone is buying the hype though.

"You might have fooled me the first time with the Zeke is rejuvenated, healed, in shape propaganda. But you know and I know that Zeke is done," one fan added.

Can Elliott regain his early NFL career form in 2022?