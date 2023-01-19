Ezekiel Elliott's Message For Brett Maher Is Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first half at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Brett Maher's Dallas Cowboys teammates are standing by the kicker after missing four extra points in Monday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

CeeDee Lamb supported Maher on the sideline, and Dak Prescot moved back initial anger to say he's "Money Maher's biggest fan."

On Thursday, per The Athletic's Jon Machota, running back Ezekiel Elliott also expressed trust in Maher. However, he knows the Cowboys probably can't afford a repeat performance this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

"We got faith in him. We're not going to turn our back on him," Elliott said. "Last week, we didn't really need him, but this week we probably will. So get that s--- together."

The Cowboys would have been better served playing Monday night's game without a kicker. They gained back the points lost by Maher's misses when scoring a touchdown instead of attempting a short field goal on 4th-and-4 during the final quarter.

Perhaps there's a lesson to learn about teams taking more chances on fourth downs and two-point conversions, but a road playoff game against the league's best defense isn't the ideal spot to experiment.

As four-point underdogs, the Cowboys likely can't afford another Maher meltdown in Santa Clara. Dallas can keep supporting him all week, but Mike McCarthy must adjust sooner if Maher starts the game cold.

Sunday's game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.