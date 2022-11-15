Falcons Announce Decision On Quarterback Situation

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 02: Marcus Mariota #1 of the Atlanta Falcons is pressured during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Many in the NFL world are calling for a change at the quarterback position in Atlanta.

The Falcons offense looked bad during last Thursday's loss, with quarterback Marcus Mariota blamed by many. A lot of NFL fans were calling for Desmond Ridder to play.

But that won't be happening.

On Monday, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced a clear decision at quarterback. He's sticking with Mariota.

"There is no situation. There was never a situation, ever. Never," Smith said.

"... You lose two games in five days and everybody wants to panic, but we're right in the middle of it. We're not where we want to be but the reality of it is that you're right in the middle of a playoff race."

Smith doesn't blame Mariota for the struggles, either.

"There are a couple plays where you can certainly put the blame on him. But there's blame to go around operationally," Smith said. "If there's pressure right there, I don't know what to tell the quarterback when he's looking down to pick the ball up because it's a low snap, he gets up and there's a defender right in his face. That's kind of hard to overcome there. It's the little things that add up to it that we can do better, and we have at times. I wouldn't pinpoint just on one player."

The Falcons remain in the playoff hunt in the dismal NFC South, so Mariota will continue to play.