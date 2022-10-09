Falcons Coach Had 3-Word Message After Tom Brady Penalty

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Arthur Smith of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

It's safe to say that Falcons head coach Arthur Smith wasn't thrilled with the controversial roughing the passer penalty called on a hit on Tom Brady late in Sunday's game.

Brady was sacked on a critical third down play, though the referees bailed him and the Bucs own, throwing a penalty flag and calling roughing the passer.

It was a brutal, brutal penalty call.

"This may be the WORST roughing the passer penalty I’ve ever seen. Embarrassingly bad call. The Falcons got screwed," ESPN's Field Yates tweeted.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith appeared to have a three-word message for the referees late in Sunday's game.

"You f---ing b---h," Smith could be seen saying from the sideline.

NFL penalties don't get much worse than that roughing the passer penalty, so we can't really blame Smith for exploding like that.

The Falcons dropped to 2-3 on the year with Sunday's loss, while the Bucs improved to 3-2.