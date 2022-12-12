Veteran NFL Running Back Cut On Monday

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

A veteran NFL running back has been released on Monday afternoon.

The Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with running back Damien Williams on Monday afternoon.

Williams is believed to be 100 percent healthy. He's rushed for 1,397 yards and 14 touchdowns over the course of his career.

"Falcons have released veteran RB Damien Williams, per source. Williams is said to be “100% healthy and well rested,'" Schefter reported on Monday.

Williams has played for the Dolphins, Chiefs, Bears and Falcons since coming into the league 2014.

The Falcons are coming off a bye week, set to take on the Saints on Sunday.