Look: NFL Kicker Reveals His Car Was Stolen

Younghoe Koo #7 of the Atlanta Falcons watches as his field goal attempt in the final seconds of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs is no goodKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 27: Younghoe Koo #7 of the Atlanta Falcons watches as his field goal attempt in the final seconds of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs is no good at Arrowhead Stadium on December 27, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It has not been a good morning for Atlanta Falcons placekicker Younghoe Koo.

The 26-year-old NFL kicker revealed on Instagram that his car has been stolen. However, while Koo is disappointed to learn of his Jeep’s disappearance, there’s a more pressing issue at hand.

Koo has no cleats to kick with right now. The Falcons kicker revealed that all of his cleats were inside of his Jeep.

The veteran NFL kicker admitted that he just wants his cleats back.

“Mfs stole my Jeep smh,” Koo wrote on Instagram. “Can you just bring my cleats back though.”

Koo added: “I won’t even be mad bro just bring all my cleats back so I can go kick.”

Hopefully Koo can get both his Jeep and his cleats back soon.

The Falcons kicker is coming off a great season in Atlanta. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl during the 2020 season.

Koo was rewarded by the Falcons with a contract extension this past March.

Atlanta is scheduled to open the 2021 season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles.


