Falcons Player Arrives Hour Before Kickoff After Birth Of Child

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 02: Atlanta Falcons helmets on the field during the Super Bowl LI practice on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Jake Matthews is having quite an eventful Thursday.

The Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman left to be with his wife, sports broadcaster Meggi Matthews, for the birth of their son. However, that's not stopping him from missing tonight's game.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Matthews is active and heading to Charlotte for Atlanta's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Matthews has played 136 consecutive games, all with Atlanta, since missing Week 2 of his rookie season. Meggi seems to support Jake keeping the streak alive, telling Falcons fans on Twitter that she "did my best" to get him back in time.

"Baby boy is safely delivered and @jakematthews70 is safely delivered to the plane to Charlotte," she wrote.

Per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, Falcons owner Arthur Blank picked up and brought Jake Matthews to Charlotte.

Although the former No. 6 pick is a mainstay of Atlanta's offensive line, any reasonable fan would have forgiven the 30-year-old for missing one game to stay with his family. Yet Matthews appears ready to celebrate fatherhood by playing football.

The NFC South matchup begins at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.