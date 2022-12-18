NFL Coach Injured During Pregame Warmups Collision

NEW ORLEANS - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of the stadium during kickoff as the New Orleans Saints play the Minnesota Vikings at Louisiana Superdome on September 9, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

An NFL coach was reportedly carted off the field following an injury during pregame warmups on Sunday afternoon.

According to reports out of New Orleans, Falcons assistant coach Dean Pees was carted off the field.

"Hearing it was Falcons DC Dean Pees who was carted off before the game after a Saints player ran into him during warmups," Nick Underhill reported on Sunday.

That doesn't sound good.

Hopefully, the injury is nothing too serious, but if he had to get carted off the field, well, that is not good.

The Falcons and the Saints are scheduled to play at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will air on FOX.