Falcons Share Encouraging Injury News On Drake London

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - JULY 30: A Falcons helmet on the field during Saturday morning workouts for the Atlanta Falcons on July, 30, 2022 at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Drake London's preseason debut ended early due to a knee injury.

The rookie wide receiver left Saturday's game after snagging a 24-yard grab from Marcus Mariota. The No. 8 pick missed Sunday's practice, and the Atlanta Falcons won't rush him back to the field.

Head coach Arthur Smith told reporters that London probably won't practice this week, but they're not too worried about his injury.

“It’s nothing that we’re really concerned about long term,” Smith said, per an Associated Press report. “We’ll be smart. He’s had a really good training camp. We hope to get everyone back by the time the regular season rolls around.”

Smith said they'll "assess it week to week" before determining if London will play either of Atlanta's remaining two preseason games.

London submitted 1,084 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in seven games before an ankle fracture ended his season and USC career. As a result, the Falcons may exude extra caution with the 21-year-old.

Yet London could immediately emerge as Atlanta's top wide receiver if healthy. Calvin Ridley will sit out the entire 2022 season after getting suspended for betting on NFL games, and Russell Gage signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.

The Falcons will hope to have London ready in time for Sept. 11's season opener against the New Orleans Saints.