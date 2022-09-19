Falcons Signed Defensive Player To Active Roster

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 28: A general view of the Atlanta Falcons Helmet on the ground before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 28, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Falcons defeated the Jaguars 21 to 14. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Abdullah Anderson impressed the Atlanta Falcons enough on Sunday to earn a roster spot.

On Monday, the team signed the defensive lineman to the 53-man active roster. He played in Week 2's loss to the Los Angeles Rams as a standard practice squad elevation.

Garnering 11 snaps on defense and five on special teams, Anderson recorded two tackles, one for a loss. He now has eight career tackles in 11 games stretched across four years with as many teams.

As an undrafted signee out of Bucknell, Anderson accrued his only sack with the Chicago Bears in 2019. He played 10 snaps in one game for the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and three games for the Green Bay Packers last year.

The Pittsburgh Steelers cut him before the 2021 season began, and he was briefly on the Tennessee Titans' practice squad last season.

While the Falcons have started 0-2, they've given the Rams and New Orleans Saints tough fights. Atlanta got outscored by four combined points and nearly reversed history by erasing a 28-3 deficit against Los Angeles on Sunday.

Anderson could see more reps when Atlanta goes to Seattle to face the Seahawks in Week 3.